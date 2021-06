Kishore Kumar drove from Mumbai to Khandal in the middle of a shot

Kishore Kumar was well known for his histrionics and eccentric behavior both on and off set, especially when he used to act rather than sing for films. So, to curb this, a Director (name unknown) he was once working with decided got a court order as a part of their contract that Kishoreda would have to listen to whatever he told him till the shoot was underway. Kishoreda duly complied, biding his time, till one day when said Director forgot to tell cut during a driving sequence, and Kishore Kumar, who was behind the wheel, kept driving all the way from Mumbai to Khandala. When asked later, he cooly said he was merely following the Director's instructions as per the court order.