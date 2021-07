Image credit: Instagram

Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali

Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali made for one of the most iconic pairs in Bollywood and so did their love story. A year older to Shammi Kapoor, Geeta Bali reportedly rejected his proposal quite a few times. But one fine day she accepted it and they got married at 4 am. In an interview with Quint, Shammi Kapoor had said, I did three films with Geeta - Coffee House, Coca Cola, and Mohar. We really liked each other and fell in love. She was a star and I was a nobody, yet she believed in me. I kept proposing to her and after three years, in 1955, we got married, here at Bandra at 4 O' clock in the morning. Saat phere maare, then she took out a lipstick from her purse and gave it to me, Meri maang mein daal dijiya.