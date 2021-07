Image credit: Instagram

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's fat to fit story is most impressive. He lost 18 kilos in recent times and is among the hottest stars ever. To Etimes, he had opened up about his transformation and said, I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35 per cent journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best.