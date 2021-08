Image credit: Viral Bhayani

When he though Band Baaja Baraat would be a flop because of Ranveer Singh

During Indian Idol 12, Karan Johar also revealed what was his first impression about Ranveer Singh. He said: One day Aditya Chopra came to me and said that he is making the film Band Baaja Baaraat. So I said who is a good actor. After this, he said, pointing at the table tennis to me, you are looking at the boy who is standing there. I said yes see, it is quite good looking. After all, he says, the one who is standing next to him. The filmmaker further added: As soon as I saw him, I said – have you gone mad. Your film will flop. I said this because I didn’t like his looks. After this Aditya said that let me show you his audition. When he showed me Ranveer’s audition, I was shocked. That day I understood what acting is. Looks are not everything.