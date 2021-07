Image credit: PR

Back to shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez has resumed shooting and that, too, in her signature hottest style, but the question on our minds is whether it’s for a film or brand. While we all ponder on that, let’s ogle (yes, there’s no way you won’t after looking at her shoot) at the sexy siren as she’s shared a few glimpses of her photoshoot in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination.