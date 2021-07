Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, one of the finest actresses of Bollywood, has suffered from alcoholism. In her book, she has written about it all. An excerpt from her book read, Money, name, fame and a string of hits—I had it all. I had friends whom I could party with at any time and awards that were coveted by many. It was a life only the chosen few get to live. But even though the world was at my feet, something strange began happening to me. I soon started feeling the misery of existence. I became wretched. She further wrote that she got into alcohol to overcame this feeling. She wrote, To take my mind off shoots, to numb myself, I started drinking. If I was on a diet, it would be vodka. I remember my ex-boyfriend once telling me that I had no sense of balance. She also suffered from stage four ovarian cancer. She overcame it all and today she is leading a healthy life.