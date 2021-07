Image credit: Google.com

Kiara Advani

It was recently that Kiara Advani was slammed by the netizens for making an elderly guard open the car door for her. As she visited Sidharth Malhotra's residence, a video of an elderly guard opening the door for her went viral. The video also showed the guard saluting her. Over this, fans were furious with one writing, Where do such people come from? Imagine getting saluted by someone who’s your father’s age.”