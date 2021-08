Lara Dutt in Bell Bottom

We recently saw Lara Dutta take the internet by storm, after her jaw-dropping transform as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom. She's utterly unrecognisable as the deceased former PM of our country, and everyone's mother and brother were quick to acknowledge that fact. However, she's not been the only Bollywood actor who's transformed to such unrecognisable lengths for a role. Here are other gobsmacking metamorphosis in Bollywood movies that we've revisited, but see how many you can actually recollect before going through our list, and do tweet your recommendations of some more @bollywood_life you feel should've been included. (Note: Only roles where actors have maintained the getup throughout the movie are being considered, and the transformation really has to be sensational).