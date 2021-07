Ranbir rejected Dil Dhadkne Do!

Gully Boy is not the only Zoya Akhtar film that Ranbir Kapoor rejected. Reportedly, the actor was approached by the filmmaker for Dil Dhadakne Do. She wanted Ranbir to play Kabir Mehra and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Ayesha Mehra. However, RK supposedly wanted to play some other character in the film and the role then went to Ranveer Singh.