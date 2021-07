Image credit: Viral Bhayani

The who’s who turn out for arguably the greatest ever

The doyen of Hindi cinema, a thespian if ever there was one, one of the biggest stars cinema on an entire world stage has ever seen and arguably the greatest actor India has ever produced passed away today, 7th July. Dilip Kumar (real name Yusuf Khan) was 98 years old and died due to age-related natural causes, leaving an indelible mark and then some on the Indian film industry and movie-buffs for generations to come. Not surprising, almost the entire film industry, including several prominent politicians and noted personalities from other walks of life turned up for at Dilip Kumar saab and Saira Banu’s residence, with Shah Rukh Khan being one of the first to arrive.