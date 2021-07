Recee begins

Producer and Director Karan Johar, his lead star Ranveer Singh, and a major chunk of the crew of their upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, recently jetted off to Delhi to begin recee work for the romantic film, indicating that a major portion of the project will be shot in the capital city. And the smiles on everyone’s visage go a long way in showing that their work seems to be going well, and as they say, ‘well begun is half done’.