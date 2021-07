When Sanju Baba commented on Ameesha's clothes

Sanjay Dutt has been one of the most controversial stars. He has made many statements in the past that have earned him the tag of 'misogynist'. In the past there was an incident with Ameesha Patel wherein he reportedly taught decency to her. Reportedly, at Rohit Dhawan's wedding he asked Ameesha Patel to cover up as she was wearing revealing clothes. As she denied, he allegedly covered her up with a dupatta. Upon this, he had said, I have always thought of Ameesha as a sister. I would've done the same with my sisters Priya and Namrata if I felt that they were dressed unsuitably at an event. I would never disrespect a lady. I have never ever done that in my life. I have always tried to help Ameesha and be like an older brother to her. If she has been saying this, I will never respect her and she will lose a well-wisher for ever.