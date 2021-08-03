“Bell” of the ball

Yeah, yeah, we know that it’s belle of the ball, but do you know that the Bell Bottom trailer dropped today to a rousing reception? If you do, then you probably would’ve guessed why we’ve referred to her as the “bell” of the ball, and boy is she one. In keeping with the euphoria around Bell Bottom, we’ve unearthed some bikini pics of the actress that scream sexy, hottie, naughty, beginning with this one of her from the movie, Befikre. Like, how we could not begin a bikini gallery on Vaani Kapoor with Befikre, right?