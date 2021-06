Image credit: PR

Lime-green beauty

Waluscha De Sousa, who’s nest remembered in Bollywood for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s wife in 2015’s Fan, is quite popular on TV courtesy the number of reality shows she hosts. And one of the prime reasons for her popularity is how she never fails to make heads turns regardless what she wears. Through a combination of perpetually choosing the right outfits and effortlessly looking sensuous in them, Waluscha De Sousa perpetually grabs eyeballs in her knockout avatars, like take this one where she looks breathtakingly beautiful in a lime-green outfit, paired with crystal earrings while hosting the Indian Pro Music League.