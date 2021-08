Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in all the glory post the success of his Shershaah. He essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra, who got martyred during the Kargil war. The actor has won accolades for his acting chops. And well, he has got good salary too for it. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra charged Rs 7 crore for the film.