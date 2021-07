Image credit: PR

Happy birthday, Sitara

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namratha Shirodkar's darling daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, turned 9 years old today, 20th July. The little cutie-pie is already a mini-celeb of sorts on social media not only because of her famous father, but also due to her charm and talent, which she frequently displays on her Instagram handle. The hashtag ‘#SitaraTurns9’ has been trending all day with fans pouring in their wishes all day. Her family also showered love on Sitara from their social media accounts.