Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Hola netizens, it's Sunday today! Another week went by so quickly. Well, as you gear up for your fun-filled day, we thought of giving it a kickstart with some goofy moments of the celebrities. You'd know about our segment of Awkward pictures. So, get ready to begin your day on a funnier note with THESE awkward pictures of Bollywood celebrities. First up, we have Laal Singh Chaddha actor's daughter, Ira Khan. The filmmaking enthusiast and activist seem as though caught in the moment: should I wait or should I go?