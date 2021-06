Image credit: Google.com

Have you seen this side of Priyamani?

While Priyamani has endeared herself to viewers all over the country with Amazon Prime’s superhit web series, The Family Man – especially season 2, which nobody can stop talking about, mostly for better than worse – the actress has always been a very popular among the South audience, having done a lot of work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. And though her performances have always spoken for themselves – she’s a recipient of the National Award for crying out loud – it’s her sensuous side that has also appealed plenty down South, a side of hers that the rest of us have only got a glimpse of in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2013 all-time blockbuster, Chennai Express. So, even before that side is properly explored in The Family Man or some other Hindi product, let’s surprise you with these ultra-steamy-and-sexy throwback monokini pictures of Priyamani.