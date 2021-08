Professional aggression!

Subhash Ghai, who had directed her in Taal, once said that she will remain to be a top heroine, regardless of her acting skills. He was quoted saying: She's among the top 10 heroines ever in Indian cinema. A rare feature is that she's loved by both men and women. As reported by IBTimes, he had also described her professional aggression: as a natural character of today's actors.