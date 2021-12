Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is no averse to trolls. In 2021, she got trolled more than often. Once she had posted a video of her 108 namaskars and she was trolled with netizens saying that she did not finish it. Once, she was also called out by fans for her attitude. A video of Bebo had gone viral in which she could be seen walking past a man who saluted her. Fans called her 'gamandi' for not not acknowledging the same.