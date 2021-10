Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been a target of trolls in the past because of her body type. But she has always maintained that she is fine with who she is. She had once quoted, 'There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the (film) business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I am an Indian. I have Holi, I have Diwali, I have hundred holidays and my body fluctuates and you know what… I am fine with it,' as reported by The View.