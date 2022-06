Sriti Jha reveals being in awe of Rohit Shetty

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha who is shooting for Khatron ke Khiladi 12 told ETimes TV that she is very intimidated by the Golmaal director, and cannot even look at him properly in the eye. Sriti Jha said that the experience of sharing frame with Rohit Shetty is a completely new one for her. She said that he is a huge celebrity for them. She told ETimes TV, He comes with a certain amount of intimidation. I was very intimidated and in fact, I still am. I can’t look him in the eye and talk. He has a big personality and I can’t look into his eyes while talking.