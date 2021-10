Inside pictures of Rashmika's Mumbai adobe

The popular South actress Rashmika Mandanna has left everyone amazed with her spectacular performances in films. The petite actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu's film. Rashmika has recently purchased a house in Mumbai and gave a glimpse to all her fans. She shared an Instagram story and added a beautiful picture of her dog Aura. She wrote, “Dear diary, Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things…( I am still not done) (gahhhh it’s an never ending expense) aura was out all day…1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired.”