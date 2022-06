Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood gives you name, fame, love and loads of money there's no denying that. Bollywood changes one's life if you have a passion for the craft. Not just in terms of money, name or fame but also appearance and lifestyle. It gets imperative for the stars to maintain themselves. So, today, we will have a dekko at the 7 such actresses whose transformation after entering the industry, getting fame and making a name will leave you shell-shocked. First, we will have a dekko at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress has been stealing hearts ever since she won the Miss World pageant in 1994. She entered the Hindi film industry soon after and became a national crush. She still remains, as a matter of fact. Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.