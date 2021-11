Get ready to be shocked!

Bollywood's diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns a year older on November 1. The ravishing beauty is one of the most successful actresses in B-town. From a pageant winner to being a hands-on mom, Aishwarya made a successful transition and has always managed to inspire others. Here is a list of expensive items owned by the gorgeous beauty and her net worth will leave you stunned.