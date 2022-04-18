Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan help the bride get into the groove of married life while the groom returns to work - View Pics Bollywood's cutest couple Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai. Now, mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor spotted outside Ranbir and Alia's house Vastu, here's WHY!