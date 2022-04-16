Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan gifts Rs. 2.50 crore watch to damaad Ranbir Kapoor; bride handpicks Kashmiri shawls for guests and more inside scoop of their wedding
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Mumbai. From Ranbir Kapoor's joota churai rasam to Alia Bhatt's chooda ritual; more inside scoop from the wedding will leave you stunned!