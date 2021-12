Image credit: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain pose with Daljiet Kaur and Priyanka Kalantri

Several popular celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Arti Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others attended the reception party and had a gala time. Mr. and Mrs. Jain looked amazing at their wedding reception. The newly wedded couple pose with their industry friends.