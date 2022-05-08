Image credit: Google.com

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya is the recent celeb to get a death threat due to his recent track, Garbe Ki Raat. The singer's spokesperson confirmed the news and said, Yes, it's true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on, while we would like to maintain that the mention of the Deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.