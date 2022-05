Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look super-stunning!

Well, Cannes 2022 is getting hotter day by day as Bollywood celebs are setting the temperature soaring with their ultra-glamorous pictures. Day 3 at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival 2022 is here and Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's drool-worthy pictures will make your heart skip a beat!