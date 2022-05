These celebs will make India proud at the Cannes 2022!

The Red Carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a grand event for everyone this year. The Bollywood celebrities will walk down the Cannes red carpet and will make India proud with their presence at the prestigious event. These celebs will be a part of the Indian delegation to the Cannes film festival on May 17. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India. India will be seen celebrating the 75th year of its Independence as it has launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. India and France will be celebrating 75 years of their association at the event. Here is a complete list of celebs who will walk the red carpet -