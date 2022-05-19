Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Rs 3.8 crore necklace, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rs 4 lakh pantsuit and more: Cost of all that style at the film fest
The 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Festival Film 2022 is here and several Indian actresses are setting the internet on fire with their stunning red carpet looks. Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs oozes oomph with their style.