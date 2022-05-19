The cost of style at the Cannes 2022 will leave you stunned!

The 75th edition of the prestigious Cannes Festival Film 2022 is making headlines for all good reasons. Celebs are all set to set the internet on fire with their stunning red carpet looks and fans are going gaga over their oh-so-hot pictures. Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Helly Shah, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, and more celebs raised the temperature soaring with their gorgeousness. Here is a list of the cost of all that styles at the film fest.