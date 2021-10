Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel participated in Bigg Boss 8 and their bond grew stronger with each passing day. Upen got evicted from the show but requested the makers to let him re-enter so that he could profess his love to Tanna. Upen got a chance to propose Karishma and he went down on his knees. Post the show, the two parted ways.