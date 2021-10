The Kapoors

Prithviraj Kapoor was the pioneer of Prithvi theatre. After his huge success in Bollywood, his sons Raj, Shashi, and Shammi Kapoor ruled the industry with their exceptional performances on the big screens. Later came Raj Kapoor’s sons Rishi, Rajiv, and Randhir who stole hearts with their films. Now, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor are the hot faces of Bollywood.