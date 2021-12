Image credit: Instagram

Ram Charan

Recently, the reports of South star Ram Charan being approached to be the face of Disney Plus Hotstar has been grabbing headlines. It is being said that the RRR actor has been offered a humungous amount to be the brand ambassador of Disney Plus Hostar. If reports are to be believed the Acharya actor is offered about Rs 5-7 crore to be the face of Disney Plus Hotstar.