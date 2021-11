Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently bought a new home in Alibaug. Both are at the top of their fame and are signing interesting projects. Deepika is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. According to the reports, Deepika and Ranveer's net worth is roughly estimated at $33 million which is Rs. 25 crores.