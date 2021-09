Take a look

Lord Ganesh is here to bless everyone and people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin, many Bollywood stars have welcomed Bappa into their homes and also wished their fans on this auspicious occasion. Celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, and others wished happy Ganesh Chaturthi on social media to all their fans.