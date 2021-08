Are you ready for the Grand Finale!

Indian Idol season 12 grand finale is just a few days away. Viewers can expect a lot of fun and entertainment in the grand finale of the singing reality show. The makers of the show have promised a 12-hour long grand finale which is said to be the #GreatestGrandFinale ever starting from noon till midnight. The top 6 finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Danish Mohd, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, and Shamukhapriya are leaving no stones unturned in giving tough competition to each other. Well, fans cannot wait to see who will lift the trophy this season. The channel has been releasing several promos and pictures from their upcoming finale episode and fans cannot keep calm. Several singing masters will be gracing the finale episode and will be seen performing on stage with the contestants. Ahead of the grand finale, the makers have given a glimpse to all their fans into the madness they will witness on the D-day.