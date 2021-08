Eliminated contestants support the six finalists

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 grand finale is keeping everyone hooked to their show. As the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is going on, the contestants, judges, and the top finalist are entertaining the viewers. The show has got its top 6 finalists who will be fighting hard for the trophy - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, or Sayli Kamble.