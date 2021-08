Image credit: Sony TV

The singing reality shows Indian Idol season 12 is nearing its finale which is set to premiere on August 15. The makers of the show have promised to have a grand finale of 12 hours. Well, the show has got its top six contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Sayli Kamble. This upcoming weekend will be a semi finale wherein the top 6 contestants will wear outfits designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra. The pictures of the top 6 contestants' looks from the grand finale are going viral on social media.