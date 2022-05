Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari recently spoke about her comparisons with her mom. In an interview with Etimes, Palak Tiwari shared, “Comparisons with mom are inevitable! In fact, I have grown up with these comparisons. I have heard comments like, ‘ Yeh aapke jitni sundar aur talented hogi kya (will she be as beautiful as Shweta)?’ Since I look more like my father, I’d also hear comments like, ‘ Arre, yeh aap par nahi gayi (Oh, she doesn't resemble you)’. I would punch my pillow dreading that my life was ruined because I didn’t resemble my mother (laughs).”