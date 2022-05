Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the luxury gifts she received from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case of Rs. 200 crores. The actress has finally revealed to the ED that she had received luxury gifts from Sukesh. From private jets, helicopter rides, Persian cats, diamond sets, expensive branded bags to much more. Here is a list of expensive branded gifts that Jacqueline received from conman Sukesh.