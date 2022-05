Celebs who will participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows that has managed to keep the audience hooked to the show. The celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will go on air in August and the makers are trying to get popular celebs onboard. From Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Simba Nagpal, Mohsin Khan and more telly stars will be participating in the show.