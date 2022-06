Koffee with Karan’s most controversial statements that left everyone SHOCKED!

Koffee with Karan and controversies do go hand in hand. Koffee with Karan season 7 will soon start airing and fans are quite excited for the new episodes. But, before the new season goes on air, let's take a look at the most explosive statements from past seasons that made everyone stunned. From Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi – here are the most explosive controversies quoted in the past on Koffee with Karan...