Sharmin Segal

While promoting Malaal, Sharmin Segal confessed that she would like to go on a date with Kartik Aaryan. The hottie was asked a question in a rapid-fire round, ‘one thing she would ask Kartik Aaryan?’ She replied, “Do you want to go out on a date with me?” Sharmin revealed that she wants to have a conversation with him and get to know him better.