Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Krushna Abhishek poses with his kids Rayaan and Krishaang

Krushna Abhishek is one of the funniest people we have on Indian TV right now. He is known for the characters he plays on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, he also mimics Dharmendra very often. The comedian was seen posing with his kids Rayaan and Krishaang on the streets of Mumbai today. They were posing in his car and looked extremely cute. None of them were wearing masks though. Here’s a look at the pics.