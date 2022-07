Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were all smiles for the picture

Gautam Hegde who hosted the party wrote, “Today, we invited the sweetest people over to make them special for their baby shower but there was something so warm, so loving, so beautiful that transpired, intangibly that they seamlessly felt more than welcome in our hearts and lives! Vinny, I am going to be your partner in losing the post pregnancy weight and Dheeraj, you can count on me as a friend. Hoping to know more of you than the guy with awesome hair and the cutest dog and dimples! We are always here for you guys, shaam, raat, din aur dhoopar!”