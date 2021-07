Image credit: Google.com

This will leave you SHOCKED!

The Mumbai Police recently arrested Raj Kundra on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content through mobile applications. Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj was produced before the court on Tuesday and now has been sent to police custody till July 23. Amid Raj's arrest and the controversy, Shilpa did not shoot for her dance reality show Super Dance Chapter 4. Let's take a look at the most expensive gifts millionaire businessman Raj gave to his wife Shilpa.