Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui had revealed that he was married and has a son. He said that I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. The matter is in court and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult. There are so many tags on me already. I do not want any more of that. This is mentally consuming. It has been bothering me for four years. Things are in court, I will say something and then people want to know more. I do not want to get into that. I was trying to make things better, but it was not to be. Whatever I am doing right now, it is for the young one.