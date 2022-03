Image credit: Instagram

These pictures of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's wedding will make their fans desperate for the upcomign episode of Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama show Naagin 6 has managed to make its way in the TRP charts. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's on-screen chemistry has won millions of hearts. Fans eagerly want to see them married. Well, a series of BTS pictures from the sets of Naagin 6 has been doing rounds on the internet. Take a look -